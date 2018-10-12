The White Pine Rodeo Team has returned from the Elko Rodeo with some impressive placings. The rodeo teams all over the state are very tough this year and even though our team membership is down this year, you wouldn’t know it by the way our team is placing at each rodeo.

Khloe Keppner finished 6th in the average in Pole Bending, 8th in Team Roping on Sunday and had a good Barrel run on Sunday

Chace Green took 1st in Steer Wrestling on Saturday and 2nd on Sunday placing him 2nd in the average.

Chace also finished 6th on Sunday in the Tie Down Roping

Maggie Wines had a great Beak away run on Sunday with a 3.3 second run.

The White Pine Rodeo Team would like to thank the White Pine community for all the support we receive year round.

We are very proud of all our team members please let them know it if you see them around town.