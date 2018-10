The White Pine Chapter of RPEN, which now represents all public employees of Nevada, whether active or retired, will meet Monday, October 15, 2018, in the County Library conference room at 1:30 p.m.

Annual convention delegates will update members on PERS, PEBP, and legislative information received at RPEN’s September annual meeting, including data from PERS Executive Officer Tina Leiss.

Additional information is available from Chair Holly Wilson, 289-3709.