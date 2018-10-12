The Ely Times

White Pine High won its first football game of the season last Friday in a most dramatic fashion.

Trailing 30-14 with only about four minutes remaining, the Bobcats took it to visiting Yerington, clawed back with two late touchdowns and conversions, then shut the Lions out in the overtime period to score a thrilling 38-30 win.

Coach Nick Lopez said it was a nice win over the Lions after a couple of lopsided losses the past two years.

“We were playing pretty well in the first half with two scores, then not so much in the second half, giving up 20 points,” he said. “I called a time out and got them rallied up, and in the final four minutes it was racing to reach the mountain top.”

Forcing a punt from the Lions, Lopez said, “then Isaias Gonzalez connected on a 66-yard TD pass to Phoenix Ball.” The two-point conversion made it a one score game.

After the kickoff, Yerington tried a pass, but it was intercepted by Tyler Lawrence who ran it back to the Yerington 30 yard line and the Bobcats managed to score a touchdown in the final minute and the two-point conversion tied the game.

The Bobcats again forced a Yerington punt and they drove to the 30-yard line again. Lopez said he elected to kick a game-winning field goal, but the kick was no good.

In the overtime period, each team gets the ball at the 10-yard line with four downs to score.

White Pine got the ball first, and scored on a short pass from Gonzalez to Ball and the two-point conversion made it 38-30.

When it was Yerington’s turn, Lopez said, “We just shut them down. They weren’t moving the ball, they weren’t doing anything. We had just shut down their run game and they missed on the passes, too.”

Confidence is up for the team as they head into the final games of the season. They have the Homecoming game this Friday against Incline and Oct. 20 travel to Silver Stage.

Two-time defending state champion Pershing County and Battle Mountain are currently tied for the league lead, 4-0. The teams play each other in Lovelock Oct. 19. The Mustangs have won eight of the last 10 meetings since 2012 including the last four.