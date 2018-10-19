Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life.

Join us to learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others. The one and a half hour program covers typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Thursday, October 25, 2018, 10-11:30 a.m., White Pine County Library, 950 Campton St., Ely.

Registration required by Monday, October 22, 800-272-3900.