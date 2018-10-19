The Ely Times

The White Pine High girls soccer team stayed in second place in the 3A North B league over Homecoming weekend with a couple of important wins. They topped Fernley 2-0 on Friday and handed an 8-1 loss to Yerington on Saturday.

“We had lost to the Vaqueros the last time we met up [2-0 Sept. 20], and definitely wanted a win in this match,” said coach Jared Prengel. “We talked long about that and trained hard for it.”

Trace Deeds and Sage Dutson scored the White Pine goals as the Ladycats peppered Fernley goalkeeper Jacqueline Torres with 29 shots on goal.

Fernley had 11 shots on goal.

“The goal by Trace,” Prengel said, “is one of those every player hopes for…a header into the net. The ball was being deflected around a bit in front of the goal and she was just a few feet out when the ball came to her and she headed it in. Sage’s goal was a shot from about 25-yards out that the goalie mishandled.”

Prengel said, “We definitely controlled the ball. It was evident right off the bat that we had the greater possession time. It seems to be who possesses the ball longest typically wins.”

Against Yerington, White Pine (14-2-1, 9-2) scored three in the first half and five in the second half. Dutson, Deeds and Sidney Hansen each scored twice.

He said, “The girls were tired from the match with Fernley, but pulled it together and kept the pressure on the Lions anyway.

“Even though we had 3-0 halftime lead, it had been kind of slow. But after we got our second goal of the second half, the Lions just seemed to melt away.”

Sophomore Charity Parry scored her first goal of the season. Prengel said, “Normally she plays as a defender, but we moved her up during a corner kick and she crashed in as soon as the ball was struck, it deflected out to her and she put it right back in.”

This week will be very challenging for the team as they are on the road to Dayton (4-5-2, 4-3-2) on Friday and then unbeaten and league leader Whittell (11-0, 7-0) on Saturday.

“We beat Whittell twice last year after 11 straight loses to them, but they beat us the first time this season 3-2 Sept. 8.”

The final game before playoffs will be with West Wendover in Ely Oct. 25.

The 3A Northern Regional tournament will be Nov.1-3 at South Tahoe High School.