Michael Daren Kunz and Madison Lynn Sorenson have been named Junior Students of the Month for October, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Kunz, age 14, is the son of Crystal and Daran Kunz of Ely. Sorenson, age 13, is the daughter of Jason and Lynn Sorenson of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Kunz has been active in basketball, track and leadership. His hobbies are basketball, track, soccer and piano.

Sorenson has been active in basketball and played point guard in 6th and 7th grade. She plays mid field in soccer, middle and distance events in track and first base in softball. She is the WPMS Student Council President and a member of the leadership team and Nevada All State Middle School 2017-

2018 band. Sorenson was also an Elks Hoop Shoot winner at the local and district levels in 2017-2018. Her hobbies are playing sports, baking, camping, hunting, fishing, volunteering with community events and spending time with friends and family.