The Ely Times

White Pine High’s volleyball team battled the teams that are just ahead of them in the 2A North League standings for their Homecoming events last week, and earned a split of the matches.

Coach Kenna Almberg said, “We played second place Incline (12-4, 9-2) on Friday knowing they would be tough from the first time we played them. We had close games but lost the match 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25.”

“It was an action filled match with our starting outside hitters, Madison Rick and Allie Thompson contributing 12 kills each to the teams 44 total. Our setters both had a good defensive day with Olivia Hendrix leading the team in digs with 15, also getting 11 assists and 3 aces. Maddie Hendrickson has 13 digs, 19 assists, 2 aces and 7 kills.”

On Saturday, third place North Tahoe was visiting. White Pine won the match 3-1 by scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21.

The win puts the Ladycats (15-7, 8-2) in third place in the league.

Almberg said, “Sophomore Mia Kemmler had an outstanding match playing both outside hitter and right side positions. She had 11 kills, 3 service aces and 21 digs. Our Libero, Aaleeah Jacobson was a solid defensive player with an impressive 31 digs this match as well.”

A previously postponed match with West Wendover from Oct. 2, was rescheduled for Oct. 16

League leader Yerington is (22-5, 12-0). The Lions come to White Pine Oct. 25.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the league season will advance to the 2A Northern regional playoffs which White Pine will host Nov. 2-3.

The state tournament is slated for Nov 9-10 in Reno, beginning with the semifinals at Reed High School on Friday and the finals at Bishop Manogue on Saturday.

Defending state champion The Meadows leads the 2A Southern League followed by Lake Mead Academy one game behind. The teams played each other Oct. 16.