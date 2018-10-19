The Ely Times

After two months of construction, the Learning Bridge Charter School was able to move back onto its campus Tuesday morning.

In August of this year, the Learning Bridge School had flood damage and it was later discovered there was asbestos in the building as well.

Learning Bridge students were given an extra week of summer break, and when they started classes, depending on grade level some students went to class at the Sacred Heart Religious Education Center and other grade levels went to the modular buildings that weren’t affected by the asbestos or flood damage.

At times, it appeared to be a challenge for parents with multiple children attending Learning Bridge, where they had to drive to two separate locations to drop them off, but several parents worked it out, some car pooling several kids to school, helping each other out.

Barney Construction’s staff worked long hours to get the job done and to ensure a safe and clean environment for the children to continue their educational year.

A collaborative effort from parents, volunteers, children, staff, and board members was made during the move and transition from Sacred Heart back to Learning Bridge.

Students and teachers were treated to muffins and juice provided by the Parent Teacher Cooperative Organization.

Principal Kristy Sedlacek wanted to thank all who have helped in securing the building for the 180 children who attend.

“Words can’t express the gratitude that goes to the Las Vegas Diocese and Ely Catholic Church for allowing the school to use their facilities,” she said. “Without their helpfulness it would have been impossible to open school in the positive manner in which we did.”

Sedlacek also thanked the Shoshone Tribal Council for its continued support of the Learning Bridge.