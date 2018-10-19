By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

Each year, National Red Ribbon week is celebrated from October 23rd – 31st. Thousands of schools across the country use this time to engage youth in conversations about choices and avoiding the use of alcohol and drugs. Red Ribbon week began after the kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. Camarena had been working undercover in Guadalajara Mexico when he was killed by individuals working for drug traffickers in the area.

In the memory of Camarena, people wear the red ribbon to honor his ultimate sacrifice and to remind all about the dangerous affects drugs have on people’s lives.

White Pine County Commissioners and the Ely City Council have signed a proclamation in their support of Red Ribbon week. I appreciate Mary Kerner and the Red Ribbon committee which consists of employees from the Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Probation, Ely Elks Lodge, and the Nevada Division of Investigations. This committee is the driving force behind making Red Ribbon week a success in White Pine County. The committee plans on having a guest speaker speak at several schools in White Pine County about the harmful effects of drug use.

I would like to remind everyone that the Sheriff’s Office has a drop off box in the lobby of the Public Safety Building where you can drop off your unwanted prescription drugs. This is one simple step you can assist us with to keep harmful drugs away from those who might use them inappropriately. Each step we take either through education, enforcement, or learning about the past leads us closer to a drug free society.

I encourage all residents to wear their red ribbon this upcoming week to show your support in avoiding the harmful effects of drug use.