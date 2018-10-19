The Ely Times

White Pine High’s boys soccer team can still make the playoffs this year, but Coach Ryan Costello said “from here on out it is win or go home. If we beat Dayton and Wendover in our final two games, we will be in the playoffs.”

Over their Homecoming weekend, the Bobcats split their matches, a 5-1 loss to Fernley, but a 2-1 win over Yerington.

“Fernley plays a really great style of soccer and our boys knew it was going to be a heck of a game,” Costello said. “But we played them tough and had them on their back foot a little bit as we shocked them some with our own aggressive style.”

Fernley had a 2-0 halftime lead. And Costello said the Bobcats came out quickly in the second half with Kincade Waggener scoring a goal.

However, the Vaqueros countered with three goals of their own in the second half. “Fernley’s quality just proved too much in the end,” Costello said.

The following day against Yerington started out badly for the Bobcats. “We got a questionable penalty against us in the first 10 minutes,” said Costello, “and Yerington scored on the penalty kick. But from then on, we really managed the game. We were the team on the front foot.”

Waggener got the tying goal near the halftime whistle. “We were the team that was really threatening in the second half,” Costello said. “Jaden Brewer scored our second goal for a 2-1 lead but that just kind of woke up the sleeping Lions and the tide started turning that way.”

He said, “Here is where our goalie Hunter Doty really stepped up. He stopped another Yerington penalty kick late in the game by diving to his right and just getting his left hand up enough to deflect it.”

Costello praised Doty for his work in goal in both games over the weekend as well as Waggener and Brewer for their fine play last week. “All three of them really stood out and did an excellent job in both games.”

The 3A North regional tournament only takes three teams from the B league, which White Pine a part is of. The B league is comprised mostly of 2A schools. The A league are the 3A schools, but the two leagues are combined for the state playoffs.

White Pine’s 5-1 loss to Fernley last week dropped them into a third place tie with Dayton because the Dust Devils (3-5-2, 3-5) had lost to second-place Yerington 3-2 on Oct. 8.

This is what makes the game between the Cats and the Devils this Friday so important. You have to take the first step in order to take the next step.

Dayton won the first meeting 4-3 in Ely Sept. 7.