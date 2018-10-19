By Teresa Stewart

The Ely Volunteer Fire Department spent National Fire Prevention Week educating the children at Little Peoples Headstart, Magic Carpet pre-school, The Shoshone pre-school, David E. Norman and Learning Bridge Elementary schools about what to do in case of a fire.

The presentations consist of knowing what the smoke alarm sounds like, escape routes and meeting places outside the house.

They also point out that you should never hide inside the house or be afraid of the firemen.

Pete Mangum has been a volunteer fireman and educating the children of White Pine County for 30 years. He said, “I believe that everyone should have the basic knowledge of what to do in case of a fire.

“In the event of a fire, you don’t remember very much, you are frightened, you don’t think think very fast and you act by instinct, which is really the training you get by the presentations we provide. The earlier in life we can provide this knowledge and the more children can see the presentations, they are more likely to remember the training they received.”