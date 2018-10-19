Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for October 8-October 14. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

OCTOBER 8

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine. The individual requested no assiatcne.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that it was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: The owner of the vehicle had been previously advised to remove it from the roadway by a deputy and was given several days to accomplish the task. The owner refused to remove the vehicle. The deputy then issued him citation. The vehicle was then removed from the area.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles sending nude pictures to each other via their cell phones. The juveniles and their parents were contacted and the report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF DRUG USE: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was in possession of drugs at a local school. The juvenile was contacted and the report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted an individual who was claiming she was being followed by several people. Officer determined that the person was in need of medical assistance. The individual was taken to the E.R.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer received a report of a residential alarm. The home was checked and found to be secured. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he purchased a UTV with his ex-girlfriend and that the UTV was stored at his home. The reporting party stated that the UTV was removed from his home and believes his ex-girlfriend is the one who took it. The reporting party was advised the incident was a civil matter over the ownership of the UTV.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. The parties separated for the night.

New bookings: Tabitha A. Luna / Serving time

OCTOBER 9

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: :City – the reporting party claimed a bag was left across the street from his home. The bag was checked and found to be full of garbage.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the residence was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: City – the reporting party believed a vagrant was inside a vacant residence. The house was checked and found to be empty.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed to have only been arguing. They separated for the night.

New Bookings: None

OCTOBER 10

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 26 year old Seth Benjamin Bulmer, of Kansas. Bulmer was later arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant from the State of Kansas and for being a non-compliant sex offender. His passenger was identified as a minor who was listed and a missing person/runaway. The minor was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed to be having issues with a neighbor. The incident was documented, per the reporting party’s request.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be empty.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the property was checked and found to be maintained.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The property was checked and found to be overrun with weeds. The house was vacant.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party discovered someone had used her account to purchase several cell phones. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Seth Benjamin Bulmer / Warrant / No bail

OCTOBER 11

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer’s responded to a residential alarm. Upon arrival no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway. Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle, who stated that it had run out of gas. The individual obtained some fuel and the vehicle was removed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her child had been battered by several students while he was attending school. Officer contacted the school officials at the school where the incident happened and they provided further information on the incident. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer responded to the alarm and found no problems at the residence.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was causing a disturbance at a local school. The parent of the child arrived at the school and took him home for the day.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Nikki L. Jones age 30 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile at a local school who had threatened to harm another student. The juveniles involved were contacted along with their guardians and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — the report was given to the Ely Animal Control Officer.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED JUVENILE: City — officer received a report of a small child being dropped off at a school bus stop, but no one arrived to pick him up. Officer took the child home and contacted his parent. The mother of the child was ill and had asked another family member to pick the child up. The child was unaware of the arraignment. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Reporting party stated that the light from his neighbor’s porch shines into his home. The reporting party stated that he was going to build a higher fence to block the light.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — the area was patrolled, but no alarm was located.

New bookings: Nikki l. Jones / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,000. Clarence L. Baines / Serving time.

OCTOBER 12

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who was sleeping in his car. The individual stated that he was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer located the person and reported and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City— officer contacted the person and advised him to call his family, due to they were concerned about his welfare.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had participated in inappropriate behavior with another juvenile. Officer will contact the juveniles involved and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over child custody. The parties involved separated for the day

.REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer responded to the business and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the driver of the vehicle and advised her of the complaint. She was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of several juveniles that were involved in a fight. Officer is attempting to contact the juveniles along with their guardians. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of an individual riding a motorcycle on an unmaintained dirt road. The individual lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The individual was taken to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual loitering around a local church. The individual was contacted and advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Sarah Hall was operating a vehicle traveling on US 6 East when a deer entered into the roadway striking her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was sleeping in his car. The person was traveling through the area and pulled over due to he was tired. No problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer responded to the business and no problems were located.New bookingsNone

OCTOBER 13

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: City — officer received a report of a dog that had been struck by a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle had left the scene. Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who stated that she didn’t know she had hit the dog. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over finances. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City— officer contacted the owners of the vehicle and reported that they both were both parking their vehicles properly.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City—the owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the establishment.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Ronald McCain was operating a semi-truck and was making a turn into the Motel 6 Parking lot. As he did so he struck a fire hydrant causing damage to the hydrant. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that a mother and juvenile daughter were engaged in a verbal argument. The juvenile was advised to follow the rules set forth by her mother.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — the parties involved were contacted and the officer reported that they had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

New Bookings: None

OCTOBER 14

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. The individual was contacted who was advised to leave the establishment. She complied.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the driver was identified as Troy C. Rowley age 50 of Ely. Rowley was arrested for driving left of center, driving suspended, and DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of several subjects causing a disturbance at a local restaurant. The subjects were contacted and advised to leave the establishment. They complied.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual ordered food at a local restaurant. The person ate the food then left without paying. Officers are attempting to locate the person.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the driver was identified as Olsen Salazar age 45 of Elko, NV. Salazar was arrested for failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party wanted the incident documented that she had contacted the father of her child and need the time changed for child custody exchange. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located

.REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the operator of the vehicle was identified as Berenice Naranjo-Cardenas age 28 of Santa Anna, CA. She was arrested for nonresident driving suspended.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — officer responded to the business and reported that no problems were located.

New bookings: Troy C. Rowley / Driving left of center, driving suspended, and DUI / Bail $1,745. Olsen Salazar / Failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI. / Bail $1,005. Berenice Naranjo-Cardenas / Nonresident driving suspended / bail $505. Sofia E. Davis / Serving time