The Ely Times

It was a satisfying Homecoming win for the White Pine High football team with its 35-14 over the Incline Highlanders.

Sophomore Isaias Gonzalez lit up the field with 228 yards passing (12-for-23) and three touchdowns and Phoenix Ball did likewise on the ground with 113 yards rushing.

Coach Nick Lopez said the boys played great in the first half, but not quite so much in the second half. A turnaround from what has been the pattern with the Bobcats this season, to not do well in the first half, but come to life in the second half.

Against Incline, the boys only scored one touchdown in the first quarter, but in the second quarter put up 20 points.

“Incline was double-teaming Brock Lopez, but that opened up Ball and Tyler Lawrence,” Lopez said, “and Gonzales connected with them nine times including three touchdowns to Ball.

“We used a balance of pass and run and kept them guessing the whole time. Tyler Lawrence had three interceptions, although two of them were called back due to penalties. However, for a freshman to come in and step up like that, that’s tremendous.”

Incline threatened to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. Trailing 27-14, Lopez said the Highlander’s mounted a 92-yard drive, “but we finally held them on downs at the one-yard line. From there we gave the ball to Ball and he went right up the middle for a 90-yard run before being tackled. Adam Theurer got the score for us a couple of plays later. After that, and 35-14 lead, I put in the younger players,” Lopez said.

Theurer was credited with seven solo tackles and assisting on five others.

The Bobcats (2-6, 2-4) conclude the season this Saturday at Silver Stage (1-5). White Pine has won the last two meetings.