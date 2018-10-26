George John Allen 90, passed away October 5, 2018. He leaves his wife of 31 years, Naomi; his sons, Roy George Allen and Robertson C. Beauchamp (Theresa); his daughters, Laura Ann Allen and Candace Beauchamp Awbrey (Frank): his sister, Julia Roberta Allen M.D.; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many close friends.George was born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to Roy and Jennie Allen. He achieved an Eagle Scout award, attended the Mining and Mechanical Institute (MMI) high school, and earned a Bachelor of Science in mining engineering from Lehigh University in 1950. After graduation and while working in Hayden, Arizona for the Ray Mines Division of Kennecott Copper Corporation, George was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he served two years. After his military service, and resuming his career with Kennecott Copper Corporation, George married Phyllis Floyd, an elementary school teacher, with whom he had two children. His wife predeceased him in October 1983. In 1987, George married Naomi Beauchamp, who also had two children. During his long career with Kennecott, George held various positions including general manager of the Nevada Mines Division, vice-president of the Nevada Northern Railway, and corporate director of Tolling and Commercial Development. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his career. George was a founding member of the Eastern Nevada section of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers. He was a director of the Nevada Safety Council and a member of the Nevada Mining Association. George was a registered professional engineer in mining and a member of the American Society of Quality Control. He also was a member of the Rotary Club and White Pine Chamber of Commerce in Ely, Nevada. George was a Mason for over 50 years and an avid golfer. The family deeply appreciates the staff at Brookdale Senior Living, particularly Thelma, for their care and kindness. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Northern Arizona Healthcare and Compassus. A private family memorial was held at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Condolences may be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.