LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Democratic political group fired a Virginia man who was arrested in Las Vegas after witnesses said he pushed into a Republican event and grabbed the manager of Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s campaign for governor.American Bridge 21st Century President Bradley Beychok said in a statement Thursday that 50-year-old Wilfred Michael Stark was an employee of the super PAC, but had been dismissed.Stark is from Falls Church, Virginia. He was released from jail Wednesday after his arrest Tuesday evening.