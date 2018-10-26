LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Democratic political group fired a Virginia man who was arrested in Las Vegas after witnesses said he pushed into a Republican event and grabbed the manager of Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s campaign for governor.American Bridge 21st Century President Bradley Beychok said in a statement Thursday that 50-year-old Wilfred Michael Stark was an employee of the super PAC, but had been dismissed.Stark is from Falls Church, Virginia. He was released from jail Wednesday after his arrest Tuesday evening.
About The Author
Related Posts
White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report
December 19, 2014
Elko jails first in nation to charge for doctors, lunches
February 14, 2014
Tribe again asking to partner on cannabis business
July 13, 2018
One Nevada power line energized
January 10, 2014
Sign Up for Email Updates
Business Directory
[widgets_on_pages id=”work-now”]
For more in-depth coverage of the Silver State, visit TheCompleteNevada.com