Special to The Ely Times

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to solve an elk poaching case that occurred earlier this month in Eastern Nevada.

The case involves a bull elk that was shot on Highway 50 about one mile west of the Illipah/Hamilton turnoff. Game wardens have determined the bull was shot sometime between the afternoon of Oct. 5, and the early hours of Oct. 6.

“This crime should upset everyone. It’s a waste of Nevada’s wildlife,” said Tyler Turnipseed, chief game warden for NDOW. “Let’s be very clear, this was not a legitimate hunter. There was no elk season in that area during the time of the shooting. This was someone who blatantly stole a mature bull elk from the people of Nevada and then left it to waste.”

Turnipseed added that illegally killing a big game animal without a valid tag is a Class E felony. “Unfortunately, we have very few leads and we need the public’s help if we’re going to catch this criminal.”

Anyone providing information that leads to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes can receive up to $2,000 from Operation Game Thief (OGT). Witnesses may call OGT at (800) 992-3030 to report information on this or any other wildlife related crime.

