Special to The Ely TImes

Looking to get your superhero, princess or ghouls out of the house this weekend for some Halloween fun? Here is a list of all the events happening this weekend around White Pine.

Trick or Treat the Streets kicks off the weekend of events. Friday, Oct. 26, beginning at 1 p.m., travel around to the designated businesses to trick or treat with your little ones, and stop into the Bristlecone Convention Center for the Children’s Community Halloween Party.

The McGill Elementary School’s annual Halloween Carnival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 4 until 8 p.m.

They will have an assortment of games, booths, prizes, food, child bingo, adult bingo, sweets and of course, their famous haunted house.

If you’re looking for something more scary, take a quick drive down to Lund for the Haunted Hay Maze, Oct. 25. Scare times are 7-9 p.m. Follow the signs west of Lane’s Truck Stop or by the Lund Rodeo Grounds.

Are you brave enough to board the Haunted Ghost Train? Saturday will be the last haunted train ride. Go to http://nnry.com to purchase tickets.

A new event to this years schedule of thrilling weekend is the Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 27. A four-course dinner, live entertainment and the fun of figuring out who, how and why as the mystery unfolds. Tickets are available at Economy Drug and State Farm. For additional information contact 775-293-5113.