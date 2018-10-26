The Meals on Wheels program received a new Hotshot delivery truck for the Meals on Wheels Program. The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was purchased for the White Pine Nutrition Program with grant funds from the State of Nevada Aging & Disability Services and the grant matching funds from the EJC Foundation. The Mealas on Wheels Program at the White Pine Nutrition Program serves approximately 50 homebound seniors in the Ely and McGill area.

The EJC Foundation has aided the White Pine Nutrition Program since 2013 each year with donations.

The White Pine Nutrition Program has used the funds from the EJC Foundation to purchase equipment, equipment rental, food supplies, and medical trips for seniors. Jim & Jody Copenhaver and Katie Howe McConnnell serve as Directors of the EJC Foundation. The EJC Foundation was founded in 2011 in Elko, Nevada, based upon the underlying principle of providing assistance to the elderly or those who assist the elderly.