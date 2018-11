Are you an artist? Do you have artwork you would like to display in this new gallery? Please send an email to KelloggArtStudeio@gmail.com with dimensions of your work, and the mediums used. A new gallery will be opening soon on Aultman street. They are looking for a variety of work from modern realistic, impressionistic, comic styles to photography, making it a little bit of everything.

Work would need to be framed or gallery wrapped.