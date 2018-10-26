The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) Division issued a press release reminding everyone that there is a specialized program for Nevada’s senior and visually impaired.One of the goals of the State Rehabilitation Division is to help people with disabilities develop and maintain independence. One such program is the Blind and Visually Impaired Program which offers assistance to older individuals who are blind continue to live on their own by increasing independence and safety in the home. To be eligible, individuals must be blind, 55 years of age or older, and not seeking employment. No-cost services through the program include: Low-Vision Aids, such as hand magnifiers and television glasses; Guidance and Counseling to assist with adjusting to a visual impairment; and Daily Living Skills to assist with adaptive devices and training to help individuals function better in and around the home. Services not provided through the program include: surgery, glasses, housing, financial assistance and transportation. For more information on the program, please contact David Buel, M.S., CRC, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, at (775) 289-1675 or you can email him at DMBUEL@detr.nv.gov.