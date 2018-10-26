Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. RSVP Field Representative

As we get older, there are steps for converting your house into a “senior friendly home.” It should be as safe and convenient so we can remain in our homes for as long as possible. Add non-slip flooring in the entryway inside the home. Add non-slip strips or scuff the surface to create improved footing on walkways and driveways. Repair uneven or cracked areas on the walkway. If needed, create a no-rise entry with ramps. If you have stairs, install rails that are at least one and one-half inches in diameter on both sides of the stairs. Increase visibility by using contrast strips on the top and bottom stairs. Color contrast between the treads and risers on stairs. Create an area for your bundles and packages both inside and outside your home, to use when coming and going to keep your hands free. Make sure there is at least one covered entryway into your home, that is protected from the elements. Have adequate lighting at all entry areas. Add motion-sensor lights focused on ramps and stairs. Also, point lighting at the door locks. Manual dexterity decreases as we age. Make the appliances work for you, not the other way around. Switch to kitchen appliances with easy-to-read controls and simple-to-push button interfaces. It possible convert to a built-in wall oven with a swing open door, to save you from lifting hot, heavy dishes from a stove oven. Countertop microwaves are easy to use. Use a Lazy Susan and roll out cabinet shelves for easier accessibility. A majority of falls happen in the bathroom. To help prevent a serious fall, use non-skid bath and shower mats and rubberized backed rugs. Well placed grab bars in the shower, tub, and next to the toilet prevent falls. Add a fold-down seat or bench in the shower. Some chairs are made extend outside of the tub for easy bath entrance/exit. Install hand-held, adjustable height, shower heads with a six-foot hose to direct the water where it’s needed. It is also advised to have your water heater set at 120 degrees to avoid burns. Follow these simple tips and your senior friendly home redesign will mean less worry and more safety for you and other family members.

SENIOR CENTER MENU OCTOBER 29 – NOVEMBER 2 MONDAY Minestrone Soup, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Lettuce/Tomato TUESDAY: Baked Chicken, Parsley Noodles, Garden Salad, Fresh Orange

WEDNESDAY Pork Chow Mein/Rice, Chopped Spinach/Italian Dressing, Pineapple, Bread THURSDAY: French Dip, Coleslaw, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY: Chicken/Dumplings with Peas/Carrots, Carrot Raisin Salad with Pineapple, Dessert