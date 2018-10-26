The USDA Forest Service will hold public open houses in Sparks and Elko, Nevada, to explain proposed changes to its plan to conserve greater sage-grouse habitat. Each meeting will feature several stations with information on key issues, the planning process, and how the public can comment.“These meetings fall within a 90-day public comment period on the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) containing proposed amendments to land management plans for greater sage-grouse in Nevada and four other western states,” said Monique Nelson, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Sage Grouse Program Coordinator. “Proposed changes seek to improve the clarity, efficiency, and implementation of the current greater sage-grouse plans, including promoting alignment with state efforts.”The meeting in Sparks will be held at the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1200 Franklin Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The meeting in Elko will be at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way, on Thursday, Nov. 8. Both meetings will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.Forest Service staff will give two brief introductory presentations at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to ask questions and provide comments on the actions being considered.The Forest Service published the Notice of Availability for the draft EIS on Oct. 5, 2018, and the public comment period ends Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. For more information, please visit the Forest Service Intermountain Region Web page:https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r4/home/?cid=stelprd3843381. For more information, please contact: Monique Nelson, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Sage Grouse Program Coordinator at 775-355-5316 or John Shivik, Forest Service National Sage-Grouse Coordinator at 801-625-5667.