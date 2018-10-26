The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that at approximately 10:25 AM, October 24, 2018, a minimum security male inmate walked away from Ely Conservation Camp located south of Ely, Nevada. Inmate Gregg McGruder, #1200524, a 25 year old male, arrived at NDOC from Washoe County on July 3, 2018. He was transferred to camp October 15, 2018 and was serving 40 – 100 months for Robbery. Inmate was last seen wearing prison blue pants with a blue shirt and black work boots. McGruder is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 176 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may have a beard and has wings tattooed on his back, a dragon on his right shoulder and a scar on the top of his right wrist. A re-take warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregg McGruder, please contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency. Gregg McGruderNDOC partners with the Nevada Division of Forestry to run 9 Conservation Camps in the state. The camps are for minimum security inmates who are scheduled to be released within two years. Inmates in the camps are trained to fight wildland fires and are deployed to handle weed abatement, highway clean-up and other jobs when in the off season. Over 500 inmates assisted with sandbagging and other jobs during the recent flooding in Northern Nevada.