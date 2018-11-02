Weather permitting, the BLM Ely District and Great Basin National Park on Thursday, November 1, 2018 will conduct a prescribed burn on about 190 acres of public and National Park Service lands located within Box Canyon in the South Snake Range, about 40 miles southeast of Ely. The prescribed burn is expected to take one day to complete and will improve Bighorn Sheep habitat and provide for aspen regeneration. Spring Valley residents and motorists traveling U.S. Highways 6/50/93 can expect to see smoke.

On Friday, November 2, 2018 the Ely District will conduct a prescribed burn on 34 acres of public land in the Kern Mountain Range, about 45 miles northeast of Ely. The habitat improvement project, which also provides for aspen regeneration, was funded partly by the Nevada Division of Wildlife and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. NDOW also helped with project design.