Special to the Times

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention and awareness program. Students participated in various activities to reinforce the drug-free message. The weeks events kicked off with an assembly for 3rd – 5th grade classes at David E. Norman Elementary, where the White Pine County Sheriffs department and NDI spoke to kids about various substances. They also reinforced the health risks and negative consequences of drug use. Pre K – 2nd grade classes were treated to a special in class visit to have a conversation about substance abuse.

Mrs. Vinson’s students did a performance to show the progression of drug use and it’s devastating effect on families and friends.

During Red Ribbon Week, staff and students wear red ribbons to display their commitment to a drug-free lifestyle. Every class participated in a door decorating contest and each day of the week was designated a different dress up event that went along with this year’s theme Life is a journey, travel drug free.

This week was a great time for schools, community members and families to have a conversation about tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. Red Ribbon Week also provides a chance for students to think about all of the positive choices they can make and how they can impact their lives. DEN supports drug awareness and Red Ribbon Week.