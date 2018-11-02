Edward J. Herbst, Jr aka “SPANGLES THE CLOWN” Passed away October 26, 2018 at the age of 82 from com-plications of old age. Eddie was born in New York, NY and moved to Roseville, CA when he was four years old. He graduated from Roseville High School and he served in the U.S. Air Force.

Eddie was always an Entertainer and he loved playing his Trombone. While in Reno, NV he was “Spangles the Clown” and had a clown troupe “The Clanger Bangers”.

Always outside enjoying motorcycle riding, he founded The Dust Devils Dual Sport Motorcycle Club. Ed spent a lot a time camping, RV’ing, fishing, Jeeping/Ghost Town hunting, hot air ballooning and many other activities. He was a member of the Bonnie Claire Gang and of-ficiated at desert car races. He also enjoyed desert Jeeping with the Escarabajo Buggy Club.

After arriving in Ely, he started The Cool Ely Knights trombone trio and The Comebacker’s Hometown Band.

Eddie was a member of the Ely United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, 4 grandchildren, his former wife, and many friends.

At his request there will be no services.

Memorials in his honor may be sent to Hospice Helping Hands, 1580 Murry St.,Ely NV 89301.

Thank you and God Bless!