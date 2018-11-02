Not a good draw for White Pine in the 3A Northern girls soccer tournament this year.

The Ladycats had to start out the first round of the single elimination tourney against two-time defending state champion Truckee Nov. 1 at South Tahoe High School.

History shows no matches between Truckee and White Pine this century. But at least they won’t have to start with Spring Creek, whom they had lost to the previous two years in the first round. In fact, the Ladycats have not won a first round playoff game since at least 2009.

Coach Jared Prengel said, “It is always a very tough assignment for the B league teams like us to have to square off against the A league from the bigger schools with much larger enrollments. We’ll have to bring our A game 100 percent. “Those kids over there, many of them play nearly year round, with school and club ball, and some even indoor soccer. So it can be frustrating, but anything can happen, so that’s why we have to have a good attitude to start with and play our best. If they beat us, let them earn it.”

The Ladycats closed out the regular season with an 8-1 win over West Wendover Oct.25 in Ely, scoring four goals in each half. Sidney Hansen getting one in each half.“It was a fun game to play to finish up with,” Prengel said. “We moved people around and let some of the defenders who never play in the front have some of those duties. For example, Debbie Partey scored a goal, first of her career.

”The playoffs began on Thursday this week matching South Tahoe vs. Fernley, North Tahoe vs. North Valleys, Whittell vs. Incline, and Truckee vs. White Pine.

Meantime, the 3A Southern region tournament started Oct. 31 and matched Sunrise Mountain against Del Sol, Pahrump Valley vs. Moapa Valley, Western vs. Boulder City and Virgin Valley vs. Valley. The state tournament will be Nov. 9-10 at Bettye Wilson Park in Las Vegas.