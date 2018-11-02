On October 25, 2018, at approximately 6:30 am, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject pandering for food in a local convenience store. The reporting party believed the male subject was Gregg McGruder, the recent escapee from the Ely Conservation Camp. Deputies responded to the area and located the male, who attempted to conceal himself behind some trees and sagebrush. The male was taken into custody and identified as McGruder. He was transported to the Public Safety Building, and later transferred into the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections.
About The Author
Related Posts
Nevada awarded $2 million to improve health care conditions
December 19, 2014
Railroad Named State Treasure
August 9, 2013
Sign Up for Email Updates
Featured Business
Business Directory
Most Popular Posts
- Robert Charles Keller 432 views | by The Ely Times | posted on October 11, 2018
- David Alexander 333 views | by The Ely Times | posted on October 11, 2018
- White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report 269 views | by The Ely Times | posted on October 12, 2018