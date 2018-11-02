On October 25, 2018, at approximately 6:30 am, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject pandering for food in a local convenience store. The reporting party believed the male subject was Gregg McGruder, the recent escapee from the Ely Conservation Camp. Deputies responded to the area and located the male, who attempted to conceal himself behind some trees and sagebrush. The male was taken into custody and identified as McGruder. He was transported to the Public Safety Building, and later transferred into the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections.