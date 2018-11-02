White Pine High volleyball concluded its league season with a trip to league-leader Yerington, then Silver Stage, last weekend and came away with a split.

Now the Ladycats prepare for this weekend’s six-team 2A Northern regional tournament, which the Ladycats will host.

Of their final league matches, coach Kenna Almberg said, “We lost 3-0 at Yerington Friday 15-25,11-25, 15-25. We always seem to have a roadblock when it comes to playing Yerington. They are a respectable team, sitting No. 1 in our division, but I know they are beatable and was disappointed in our performance against them.”White Pine does seem to have a great deal of trouble with the Lions as they now have lost 15 straight dating back to 2012.

The following day though, the girls bounced back with a 3-0 win over Silver Stage. Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-15. Almberg said, “We still didn’t play as well as we did earlier in the week against Alamo [a 3-1 win], but it was an important win after losing to Yerington the night before.”Stat leaders for the matches combined were Allie Thompson leading the team in kills with 14, Madi Rick had 5 aces, Aaleeah Jacobsen with 34 digs, and Jill Van Tassell with four blocks.

Heading into this weekend's regional tournament at White Pine High School, the schedule for Friday's first round gives a bye to both No. 1 seed Yerington (27-5) and No. 2 Incline (17-4). The other matches have North Tahoe (19-11) vs. Battle Mountain (13-12) and White Pine (20-9) vs. Silver Stage (10-16).The semifinals and finals will be played on Saturday. Almberg said, "I am looking forward to the challenge of preparing the team for the upcoming weekend. They have put in a lot of time and effort that I think will all come together at the right time for us. We have had a great crowd at the last few home games and look forward to seeing them all again on Friday.

The two finalists advance to the state tournament in Reno Nov. 9-10. It begins with the semifinals at Reed High School on Friday, and the finals for all classifications at Bishop Manogue on Saturday.

Defending state champion The Meadows (24-7) leads the 2A Southern League followed by Lake Mead Academy (18-9), Lincoln County (12-10), and Needles (8-13) as they play in their four-team regional tournament at The Meadows High School.

The Ladycats (#3 seed) will play Silver Stage (#6 seed) this Friday, November 2 at 5:00 pm. At 6:45 pm, North Tahoe (#4 seed) will play against Battle Mountain (#5 seed). Saturday, November 3, Yerington (#1 seed) will battle against the winner of the 4 vs. 5 match at 10:00 am. The semifinals will start at 11:45 am between Incline (#2 seed) and the winner of the 3 vs. 6 match. The championship match will be underway at 2:00 pm between Team TBD vs. Team TBD.