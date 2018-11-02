October is Head Start Awareness Month, and Little People’s Head Start wants to share some information with the community about its Program!

Not sure if your family is eligible? It’s easy to find out, and Little People’s Head Start is here to help you every step of the way.

Here are five things you should know about the Head Start Program at Little People’s Head Start.

Head Start Seeks to Give Every Child an Equal Chance.

Head Start is a federally funded program, is designed to give every child equal access to the resources and support they need. Established in 1965 for low-income families, Head Start promotes school readiness goals for children ages birth to five. Little People’s Head Start enhances children’s social and cognitive development by offering children and their family educational, nutritional, health, social and other services.

The services Head Start provides are designed to set up children for success by the time they are ready to start kindergarten. Little People’s Head Start combines Head Start with child care assistance to provide a full day of early childhood care and education for families who are working or in school.

It’s Easy to Find Out if You Qualify for Head Start.

There are four ways you and your child can qualify for Head Start: You meet the income qualifications, or You receive public assistance, or Your child is in foster care, or You or your child lack permanent housing.

Families with children from birth to age five who meet specific criteria in any one way of these four categories can receive Head Start or Early Head Start programming. Families receiving public assistance (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income), or families with low incomes, according to the Poverty Guidelines published by the Federal government,are eligible.

Little People’s Head Start has family support specialists to assist families with the eligibility process.

Families can either call or walk-in to Little People’s Head Start with proof of income, child’s birth certificate and immunization record. The eligibility/enrollment process can be started at any time during the year.

Parents Receive Support, Too!All Head Start Families have a family support specialist that they work with for as long as they participate in the program. Assistance in finding medical providers, mental health professionals, and nutrition counseling are just some of the services that are provided. Plus, families receive two home visits that serve as building blocks to establishing a positive relationship.

Many of Little People’s Head Start staff are bilingual. If there is a language barrier, Little People’s will provide translation support services. We want to communicate with families, so they understand the services they’re eligible for and feel comfortable with all we can provide.

Parents are part of their Child’s education. Little People’s families who are part of the Head Start program are actively involved with their child’s education by helping to set goals and determining, and priorities are set for continued development.

Parents and Little People’s Head Start teachers and staff have at least to parent-teacher conferences a year where assessments are reviewed, strengths are determined, and priorities are set for continued development.

At Little People’s Head Start our vision is to be the premier organization in White Pine County from which families and their young children receive education, support, information and services that lead to their self-sufficiency.

Please come out to our Program to see for yourself the great services we provide for the children in our community. Our friendly, family-oriented staff are here to help answer any questions you may have. Little People’s Head Start is located at 435 S. 13th Street, Ely, NV. If you would like to set up a time to meet with our Family Service Manager/Enrollment Specialist, please call 775-289-6113 ext. 104 and Christina will be happy to assist you.