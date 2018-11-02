Philip James Carter (10/24/1925 – 10/24/2018) passed away on his 93rd birthday at his home in Lund, Nevada, with family at his side. He was born in Preston, NV on Oct. 24.1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Nelson Carter and Winnie Frandsen Carter and a step mother Dale Nelson Carter, and a baby daughter Phyllis. He is survived by his loving wife, “Honey,” (as he called her) Ludean Hendrix Carter and two children, Steven Carter and Jeanne Griffin with spouses Stella Carter and Gilbert Griffin, all from Lund. He is survived by a brother Nelson Carter and two sisters Anita Helton and Ilene Ferris all from Utah and 10 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren of Lund, NV, Utah and Idaho. Phil graduated from Lund High School in 1942, spent time at Utah State University in Logan, UT, joined the Navy and was released in 1945 at the end of World War 2. He married Ludean in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1947 and they just celebrated the milestone of 71 happy years of marriage together. They moved to Ely, NV where they started a farm machinery dealership, then soon moved the business to Lund where he built his home, farm, ranch and business, Carter AgriSystems and Carter Cattle Company. He was an active part of the business for 75 years. His hard work and dedication helped to build the business that he passed on to his family. He has been a very generous man in all his dealings with family, church and community. As a member of the White Pine County School Board for many years, he played a key role in education throughout White Pine County. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life. He loved serving as Bishop of the Lund Ward for almost 9 years. A service will be held at the Lund Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Lund, NV on Saturday, November 3, 2018. The viewing for family and friends will start at 10:00 am, with the funeral service to celebrate Phil’s 93 years of life starting at 11am. The family wishes to thank longtime friends and family who have helped to make Phil’s life happy and complete. His positive attitude, generosity, handshakes and compliments to all around him will be greatly missed.