By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

On October 16th -18th, 2018 Sheriff Scott Henriod, Sgt. Todd Fincher and Deputy Steve Saunders had the opportunity to attend the 2018 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit held in Las Vegas, NV.

All three were able to attend several training class which consisted of traffic incident management responder training, anatomy of a motorcycle crash, marijuana legalization and safety on our roads, driving high on our roadways and pitfalls of DUI Courts.

The Office of Traffic Safety provided the funding for the officers to attend. During the training an awards banquet was held for all law enforcement agencies in the State of Nevada that participate in the Office of Traffic Safety program.

Deputy Steve Saunders was recognized twice by the Office of Traffic Safety. The first award he received was for outstanding officer representing White Pine County. The second award he received was for outstanding officer for the State of Nevada for his role in speed enforcement. Sgt. Todd Fincher was recognized by the Office of Traffic Safety for his dedication to the program and to the citizens of White Pine County.

The Sheriff’s Office received a grant for $23,000 this year from the Office of Traffic Safety which will provide funding for officers to work overtime enforcing traffic laws. The officers will be focusing on speeders, DUI, distracted driving and seatbelt use.

The Sheriff’s Office appreciates its partnership with the Office of Traffic Safety as we work together to make White Pine County a safer place to live.